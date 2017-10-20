Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)
PEUP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
20.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.15%)
€0.03 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
€20.17
€20.17
Open
€20.27
€20.27
Day's High
€20.30
€20.30
Day's Low
€20.08
€20.08
Volume
2,917,769
2,917,769
Avg. Vol
2,708,347
2,708,347
52-wk High
€21.01
€21.01
52-wk Low
€12.60
€12.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Louis Gallois
|73
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Carlos Tavares
|59
|2014
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Jack Azoulay
|38
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni
|56
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Etablissements Peugeot Freres
|
Zhu Yanfeng
|56
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) International Co. Ltd (DMHK)