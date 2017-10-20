Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)
PFC.L on London Stock Exchange
415.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
415.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.80 (+0.43%)
1.80 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
414.00
414.00
Open
417.80
417.80
Day's High
441.10
441.10
Day's Low
411.70
411.70
Volume
4,578,110
4,578,110
Avg. Vol
4,726,224
4,726,224
52-wk High
955.00
955.00
52-wk Low
345.20
345.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rijnhard van Tets
|70
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ayman Asfari
|2002
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Alastair Cochran
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Marwan Chedid
|54
|2016
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Sunder Kalyanam
|2016
|Regional Managing Director - Engineering & Construction
- Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron
- BRIEF-Petrofac secures North Sea contract extension with Chevron
- Italy watchdog fines Petrofac CEO for alleged insider trading on Saipem shares
- UPDATE 2-Petrofac's first-half profit falls, cuts dividend
- Petrofac reports 10.7 pct fall in first-half core earnings