Edition:
United States

Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

PFC.L on London Stock Exchange

415.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.80 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
414.00
Open
417.80
Day's High
441.10
Day's Low
411.70
Volume
4,578,110
Avg. Vol
4,726,224
52-wk High
955.00
52-wk Low
345.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rijnhard van Tets

70 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ayman Asfari

2002 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Alastair Cochran

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Marwan Chedid

54 2016 Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Sunder Kalyanam

2016 Regional Managing Director - Engineering & Construction
» More People

Petrofac Ltd News

» More PFC.L News