Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)
PFG.L on London Stock Exchange
935.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
44.00 (+4.94%)
Prev Close
891.00
Open
890.50
Day's High
940.00
Day's Low
880.50
Volume
2,346,414
Avg. Vol
1,888,270
52-wk High
3,284.00
52-wk Low
426.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manjit Wolstenholme
|52
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Crook
|53
|2007
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Andrew Fisher
|59
|2006
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Kenneth Mullen
|58
|2007
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Mark Stevens
|2013
|Managing Director - Consumer Credit Division
- British debt collector Cabot to launch 1 bln stg IPO next week - source
- UPDATE 2-Provident tries to revive home credit unit as annual loss looms
- Britain's FTSE retreats from record, Provident Financial soars
- Provident Financial tries to revive home credit unit as it heads for FY loss
- BRIEF-Provident financial confirms FY dividend will not be paid