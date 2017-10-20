Edition:
Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)

PFG.L on London Stock Exchange

935.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

44.00 (+4.94%)
Prev Close
891.00
Open
890.50
Day's High
940.00
Day's Low
880.50
Volume
2,346,414
Avg. Vol
1,888,270
52-wk High
3,284.00
52-wk Low
426.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Manjit Wolstenholme

52 2014 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Crook

53 2007 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Andrew Fisher

59 2006 Finance Director, Executive Director

Kenneth Mullen

58 2007 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Mark Stevens

2013 Managing Director - Consumer Credit Division
