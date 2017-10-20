Edition:
Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO)

PGF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
$1.27
Open
$1.27
Day's High
$1.28
Day's Low
$1.25
Volume
447,095
Avg. Vol
1,334,851
52-wk High
$2.32
52-wk Low
$0.68

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kelvin Johnston

56 2016 Independent Chairman of the Board

Derek Evans

60 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Christopher Webster

2005 Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Grasby

2012 Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

Stephen De Maio

2015 Senior Vice President - Thermal Operations
