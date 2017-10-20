Edition:
United States

Paragon AG (PGNG.DE)

PGNG.DE on Xetra

83.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.60 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
€82.65
Open
€82.16
Day's High
€83.99
Day's Low
€82.16
Volume
7,863
Avg. Vol
12,158
52-wk High
€95.91
52-wk Low
€35.61

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lutz Eckstein

2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Klaus Dieter Frers

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Hermann Boernemeier

2010 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Stefan Schwehr

50 2014 Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board

Walter Schaefers

2010 Member of the Supervisory Board
» More People

Paragon AG News

» More PGNG.DE News