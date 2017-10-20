Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)
PGSN.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
875.00CZK
20 Oct 2017
875.00CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
9.90Kč (+1.14%)
9.90Kč (+1.14%)
Prev Close
865.10Kč
865.10Kč
Open
869.00Kč
869.00Kč
Day's High
875.00Kč
875.00Kč
Day's Low
869.00Kč
869.00Kč
Volume
557
557
Avg. Vol
17,845
17,845
52-wk High
1,027.00Kč
1,027.00Kč
52-wk Low
753.10Kč
753.10Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marek Modecki
|56
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Frantisek Rezac
|39
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Marian Rasik
|41
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Frantisek Klaska
|56
|2006
|Technical Director, Executive Director
|
Jan Sykora
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in takeover offer
- BRIEF-Czech textile company Pegas lines up deal for new production line
- Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 27
- R2G lifts stake in Pegas Nonwovens to over 80 percent
- BRIEF-R2G builds 74.73 percent stake in Pegas Nonwovens