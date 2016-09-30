Palm Hills Developments Company SAE (PHDC.CA)
PHDC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
3.69EGP
8:29am EDT
3.69EGP
8:29am EDT
Change (% chg)
£0.06 (+1.65%)
£0.06 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
£3.63
£3.63
Open
£3.66
£3.66
Day's High
£3.69
£3.69
Day's Low
£3.51
£3.51
Volume
7,727,038
7,727,038
Avg. Vol
10,989,849
10,989,849
52-wk High
£3.69
£3.69
52-wk Low
£2.22
£2.22
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yassin Mansour
|2005
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Tariq Abdul Rahman
|2014
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Timuthi Collins
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Mohammed Al Amin Mansour
|2011
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ali Farghali
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board