Palm Hills Developments Company SAE (PHDC.CA)

PHDC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

3.69EGP
8:29am EDT
Change (% chg)

£0.06 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
£3.63
Open
£3.66
Day's High
£3.69
Day's Low
£3.51
Volume
7,727,038
Avg. Vol
10,989,849
52-wk High
£3.69
52-wk Low
£2.22

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yassin Mansour

2005 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Tariq Abdul Rahman

2014 Co-Chief Executive Officer

Timuthi Collins

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Mohammed Al Amin Mansour

2011 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Ali Farghali

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board
Palm Hills Developments Company SAE News

