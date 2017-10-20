Edition:
United States

Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)

PHG.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

35.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€35.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,014,762
52-wk High
€35.97
52-wk Low
€26.05

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jeroen van der Veer

69 2011 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Francois van Houten

57 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Management

Christine Poon

65 2014 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Secretary

Abhijit Bhattacharya

55 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Management

Sophie Bechu

57 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
» More People

Koninklijke Philips NV News

» More PHG.AS News