Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L)
PHNX.L on London Stock Exchange
763.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
763.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.50 (-0.20%)
-1.50 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
765.00
765.00
Open
767.00
767.00
Day's High
770.00
770.00
Day's Low
763.50
763.50
Volume
741,743
741,743
Avg. Vol
891,316
891,316
52-wk High
817.48
817.48
52-wk Low
691.00
691.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Henry Staunton
|69
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Clive Bannister
|59
|2011
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
James McConville
|2012
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Andy Moss
|2014
|Chief Executive - Phoenix Life
|
Wayne Snow
|2013
|Group Chief Risk Officer