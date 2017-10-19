Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOE.NS)
PHOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
568.85INR
19 Oct 2017
568.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.10 (+0.37%)
Rs2.10 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs566.75
Rs566.75
Open
Rs562.00
Rs562.00
Day's High
Rs577.00
Rs577.00
Day's Low
Rs560.00
Rs560.00
Volume
6,933
6,933
Avg. Vol
116,641
116,641
52-wk High
Rs599.00
Rs599.00
52-wk Low
Rs283.10
Rs283.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
AshokKumar Ruia
|66
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shishir Shrivastava
|37
|2011
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Pradumna Kanodia
|49
|2011
|Director - Finance, Executive Director
|
Shrikant Kambli
|2011
|Vice President - Projects Kurla & Pune
|
Prakash Mantripragada
|2011
|Vice President - Projects
- BRIEF-Phoenix Mills says unit buys 50 pct stake in Columbus Investment Advisory
- BRIEF-Phoenix Mills' raises shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd
- BRIEF-Crest Ventures announces share purchase deal with Phoenix Mills
- BRIEF-Phoenix Mills acquires equity stake of Eder River
- BRIEF-Phoenix Mills, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board buy Pune site for 1.61 bln rupees