Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOE.NS)

PHOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

568.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.10 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs566.75
Open
Rs562.00
Day's High
Rs577.00
Day's Low
Rs560.00
Volume
6,933
Avg. Vol
116,641
52-wk High
Rs599.00
52-wk Low
Rs283.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

AshokKumar Ruia

66 2007 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Shishir Shrivastava

37 2011 Group Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Pradumna Kanodia

49 2011 Director - Finance, Executive Director

Shrikant Kambli

2011 Vice President - Projects Kurla & Pune

Prakash Mantripragada

2011 Vice President - Projects
Phoenix Mills Ltd News

