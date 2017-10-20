Edition:
Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)

PHP.L on London Stock Exchange

120.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
120.75
Open
121.00
Day's High
121.00
Day's Low
120.00
Volume
741,867
Avg. Vol
797,155
52-wk High
123.50
52-wk Low
105.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alun Jones

2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Richard Howell

2017 Finance Director

Harry Hyman

1996 Managing Director, Director

Ian Rutter

2016 Director

Mark Creedy

2008 Independent Non-Executive Director
Primary Health Properties PLC News

