Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)
PHP.L on London Stock Exchange
120.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
120.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.75 (-0.62%)
-0.75 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
120.75
120.75
Open
121.00
121.00
Day's High
121.00
121.00
Day's Low
120.00
120.00
Volume
741,867
741,867
Avg. Vol
797,155
797,155
52-wk High
123.50
123.50
52-wk Low
105.00
105.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alun Jones
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Howell
|2017
|Finance Director
|
Harry Hyman
|1996
|Managing Director, Director
|
Ian Rutter
|2016
|Director
|
Mark Creedy
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Director