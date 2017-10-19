Edition:
Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDI.NS)

PIDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

800.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.50 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs805.40
Open
Rs805.50
Day's High
Rs807.25
Day's Low
Rs797.25
Volume
22,787
Avg. Vol
384,126
52-wk High
Rs868.45
52-wk Low
Rs567.75

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Madhukar Parekh

71 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Narendrakumar Parekh

2015 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

A. Parekh

2017 Interim Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Savithri Parekh

2010 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Bharat Puri

2015 Managing Director, Director
Pidilite Industries Ltd News

