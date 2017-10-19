Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDI.NS)
PIDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
800.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Madhukar Parekh
|71
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Narendrakumar Parekh
|2015
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
A. Parekh
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Savithri Parekh
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Bharat Puri
|2015
|Managing Director, Director