Polaris Infrastructure Inc (PIF.TO)
PIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
15.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.13%)
$-0.02 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$15.97
$15.97
Open
$15.95
$15.95
Day's High
$15.96
$15.96
Day's Low
$15.50
$15.50
Volume
29,613
29,613
Avg. Vol
17,716
17,716
52-wk High
$17.89
$17.89
52-wk Low
$13.15
$13.15
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jorge Bernhard
|60
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marc Murnaghan
|43
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Shane Downey
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Steven Scott
|2010
|Corporate Secretary, Director - Investor Relations
|
Tom Ogryzlo
|2016
|Director
- BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles
- BRIEF-Polaris Infrastructure declares qtrly dividend of US$0.14/shr
- BRIEF-Polaris Infrastructure announces quarterly dividend increase
- BRIEF-Polaris Infrastructure Inc - qtrly shr $0.08
- BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls 2,800 Scrambler All-Terrain vehicles due to crash hazard