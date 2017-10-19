PI Industries Ltd (PIIL.NS)
PIIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
785.00INR
19 Oct 2017
785.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.30 (-0.54%)
Rs-4.30 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs789.30
Rs789.30
Open
Rs788.00
Rs788.00
Day's High
Rs790.00
Rs790.00
Day's Low
Rs775.70
Rs775.70
Volume
15,908
15,908
Avg. Vol
169,419
169,419
52-wk High
Rs963.95
Rs963.95
52-wk Low
Rs675.00
Rs675.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Narayan Seshadri
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Salil Singhal
|69
|2016
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Mayank Singhal
|42
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Jayashree Satagopan
|2017
|Chief Investor Relations Officer
|
Naresh Kapoor
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary