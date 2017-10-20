Edition:
Pick N Pay Stores Ltd (PIKJ.J)

PIKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,881.65ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-78.35 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
5,960.00
Open
6,050.00
Day's High
6,050.00
Day's Low
5,862.00
Volume
1,417,585
Avg. Vol
1,253,936
52-wk High
7,339.00
52-wk Low
5,460.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gareth Ackerman

58 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Richard Brasher

55 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Richard Van Rensburg

54 2011 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Aboubakar Jakoet

59 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Jonathan Ackerman

48 2010 Executive Director
