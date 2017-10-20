Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)
PJCa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
24.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
$24.44
Open
$24.42
Day's High
$24.47
Day's Low
$24.41
Volume
292,053
Avg. Vol
243,624
52-wk High
$24.90
52-wk Low
$19.24
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean Coutu
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
Francois Coutu
|2007
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Nicolle Forget
|2015
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Marcel Raymond
|President of Pro-Doc Ltee
|
Andre Belzile
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Finance and Corporate Affairs
- BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group Pjc Q2 earnings per share c$0.26
- BRIEF-Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard
- UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln
- Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal
- UPDATE 2-Canada's Metro buys Jean Coutu for $3.6 bln to stave off looming risks