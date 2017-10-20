Edition:
United States

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO)

PLI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
$1.63
Open
$1.63
Day's High
$1.65
Day's Low
$1.60
Volume
266,025
Avg. Vol
970,525
52-wk High
$3.24
52-wk Low
$1.12

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Simon Best

60 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Pierre Laurin

56 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Bruce Pritchard

2017 Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

John Moran

71 2014 Chief Medical Officer, Director

Patrick Sartore

2015 Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
