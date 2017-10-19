Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)
PLNG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
263.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.80 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs267.25
Open
Rs266.60
Day's High
Rs268.00
Day's Low
Rs256.00
Volume
479,305
Avg. Vol
4,446,854
52-wk High
Rs268.35
52-wk Low
Rs163.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kapil Tripathi
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Prabhat Singh
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Subhash Kumar
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
K. Sharma
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajender Singh
|55
|2017
|Director - Technical, Director
- India Petronet set to buy extra 1 mln T Australian LNG from Exxon - sources
- ExxonMobil slashes 20-year LNG price to India in bad omen for producers
- India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon: oil minister
- India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon - oil minister
- Malaysia's Petronas eyeing stake in Indian LNG import terminal: IOC