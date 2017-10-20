Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)
PLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
35.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Laurent Burelle
|67
|2001
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean Burelle
|78
|2001
|Director, Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Jean-Michel Szczerba
|57
|2015
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Rodolphe Lapillonne
|54
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Michel Kempinski
|2015
|CEO of Environment Division, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Plastic Omnium proposes sales of the Environment division
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 1
- BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 net income group share rises to 210.3 million euros
- BRIEF-Compagnie plastic omnium sa sells trucks business to german group Mutares AG
- BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium announces placement of 500 million euro bond issue with European Investors