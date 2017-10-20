Polypipe Group PLC (PLP.L)
PLP.L on London Stock Exchange
421.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
421.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.24%)
-1.00 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
422.80
422.80
Open
417.20
417.20
Day's High
427.80
427.80
Day's Low
415.30
415.30
Volume
136,755
136,755
Avg. Vol
390,939
390,939
52-wk High
439.50
439.50
52-wk Low
243.90
243.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ronald Marsh
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman
|
Martin Payne
|47
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Glen Sabin
|58
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Mark Hammond
|46
|Non-Executive Director
|
Mansurah Mannings
|51
|2014
|Non-Executive Director