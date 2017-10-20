Edition:
Polypipe Group PLC (PLP.L)

PLP.L on London Stock Exchange

421.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
422.80
Open
417.20
Day's High
427.80
Day's Low
415.30
Volume
136,755
Avg. Vol
390,939
52-wk High
439.50
52-wk Low
243.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ronald Marsh

2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Martin Payne

47 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Director

Glen Sabin

58 2017 Chief Operating Officer

Mark Hammond

46 Non-Executive Director

Mansurah Mannings

51 2014 Non-Executive Director
Polypipe Group PLC News

