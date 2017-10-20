Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (PLVP.PA)
PLVP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
22.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.52 (-2.21%)
€-0.52 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
€23.50
€23.50
Open
€23.31
€23.31
Day's High
€23.31
€23.31
Day's Low
€22.97
€22.97
Volume
16,272
16,272
Avg. Vol
29,593
29,593
52-wk High
€25.99
€25.99
52-wk Low
€12.45
€12.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrick Findeling
|65
|1985
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Vanessa Belinguier
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Director
|
Robert Rouault
|2011
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Alain Noailles
|2011
|Director of Human Resources
|
Jean Pierre Baldet
|Multimedia Sector Sales Director