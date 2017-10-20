Edition:
Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (PLVP.PA)

PLVP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.52 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
€23.50
Open
€23.31
Day's High
€23.31
Day's Low
€22.97
Volume
16,272
Avg. Vol
29,593
52-wk High
€25.99
52-wk Low
€12.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Patrick Findeling

65 1985 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Belinguier

2008 Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Director

Robert Rouault

2011 Chief Technology Officer

Alain Noailles

2011 Director of Human Resources

Jean Pierre Baldet

Multimedia Sector Sales Director
Plastiques du Val de Loire SA News

