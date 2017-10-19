Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)
PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
538.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs16.50 (+3.16%)
Prev Close
Rs522.30
Open
Rs524.60
Day's High
Rs542.00
Day's Low
Rs524.60
Volume
74,488
Avg. Vol
24,794
52-wk High
Rs559.60
52-wk Low
Rs280.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Saraf
|57
|Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pranay Kothari
|Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Whole Time Director
|
Manish Gupta
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ashok Gurnani
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sanjiv Chadha
|58
|Non Independent Non-Executive Director