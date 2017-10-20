Edition:
Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ_u.TO)

PLZ_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
$4.33
Open
$4.34
Day's High
$4.39
Day's Low
$4.33
Volume
57,513
Avg. Vol
60,920
52-wk High
$5.18
52-wk Low
$4.27

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Earl Brewer

1999 Chairman of the Board

Michael Zakuta

2005 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Floriana Cipollone

2010 Chief Financial Officer

Peter Mackenzie

2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer

James Petrie

2013 Executive Vice President, General Counsel
