Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L)

PMO.L on London Stock Exchange

63.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
63.25
Open
63.25
Day's High
64.50
Day's Low
62.50
Volume
3,057,346
Avg. Vol
5,902,487
52-wk High
99.50
52-wk Low
42.75

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Roy Franklin

64 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Anthony Durrant

57 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Richard Rose

43 2014 Finance Director, Executive Director

Andrew Gibb

2016 Group General Counsel, Interim Company Secretary

Robin Allan

56 2015 Executive Director, Director - North Sea and Exploration
Premier Oil PLC News

