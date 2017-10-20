Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L)
PMO.L on London Stock Exchange
63.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
63.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.40%)
-0.25 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
63.25
63.25
Open
63.25
63.25
Day's High
64.50
64.50
Day's Low
62.50
62.50
Volume
3,057,346
3,057,346
Avg. Vol
5,902,487
5,902,487
52-wk High
99.50
99.50
52-wk Low
42.75
42.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Roy Franklin
|64
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anthony Durrant
|57
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Richard Rose
|43
|2014
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Andrew Gibb
|2016
|Group General Counsel, Interim Company Secretary
|
Robin Allan
|56
|2015
|Executive Director, Director - North Sea and Exploration
