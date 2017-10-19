PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)
PNBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,486.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs5.00 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs1,481.35
Open
Rs1,483.70
Day's High
Rs1,494.85
Day's Low
Rs1,483.00
Volume
10,255
Avg. Vol
198,399
52-wk High
Rs1,717.65
52-wk Low
Rs791.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sunil Mehta
|2017
|Additional Chairman of the Board
|
Jayesh Jain
|39
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nitant Desai
|54
|Chief Operations & Technology Officer
|
Sanjay Jain
|52
|2015
|Company Secretary & Head Compliance
|
Ajay Gupta
|50
|Chief Risk Officer