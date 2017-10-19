PNC Infratech Ltd (PNCI.NS)
PNCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
157.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs157.00
Open
Rs157.85
Day's High
Rs158.25
Day's Low
Rs156.15
Volume
29,460
Avg. Vol
200,171
52-wk High
Rs168.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pradeep Jain
|55
|Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Chakresh Jain
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Tapan Jain
|2017
|Compliance Officer and Company Secretary
|
Yogesh Jain
|41
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Director
|
Naveen Jain
|49
|2009
|Whole Time Director