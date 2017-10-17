Edition:
Polisan Holding AS (POLHO.IS)

POLHO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.79TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.02TL (+0.26%)
Prev Close
7.77TL
Open
7.77TL
Day's High
8.04TL
Day's Low
7.59TL
Volume
274,083
Avg. Vol
150,031
52-wk High
10.00TL
52-wk Low
4.50TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Necmettin Bitlis

86 Chairman of the Board

Erol Mizrahi

60 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board

Mehmet Bitlis

56 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ali Yemeniciler

59 Member of the Board, General Manager - Poliport

Haluk Ersen

General Manager - Polisan Kimya
