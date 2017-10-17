Polisan Holding AS (POLHO.IS)
POLHO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.79TRY
17 Oct 2017
7.79TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.02TL (+0.26%)
0.02TL (+0.26%)
Prev Close
7.77TL
7.77TL
Open
7.77TL
7.77TL
Day's High
8.04TL
8.04TL
Day's Low
7.59TL
7.59TL
Volume
274,083
274,083
Avg. Vol
150,031
150,031
52-wk High
10.00TL
10.00TL
52-wk Low
4.50TL
4.50TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Necmettin Bitlis
|86
|Chairman of the Board
|
Erol Mizrahi
|60
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board
|
Mehmet Bitlis
|56
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ali Yemeniciler
|59
|Member of the Board, General Manager - Poliport
|
Haluk Ersen
|General Manager - Polisan Kimya