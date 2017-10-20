Edition:
Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)

POLYP.L on London Stock Exchange

905.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.50 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
913.00
Open
907.50
Day's High
918.00
Day's Low
903.50
Volume
719,843
Avg. Vol
966,325
52-wk High
1,367.91
52-wk Low
723.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bobby Godsell

64 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Vitaly Nesis

41 2011 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Maxim Nazimok

35 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Vitaly Savchenko

46 2011 Chief Operating Officer

Sergey Cherkashin

55 2017 Executive Vice President - Business Performance
Polymetal International PLC News

