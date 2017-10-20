Marcopolo SA (POMO4.SA)
POMO4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
4.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.07 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
R$ 4.24
Open
R$ 4.30
Day's High
R$ 4.43
Day's Low
R$ 4.29
Volume
4,847,200
Avg. Vol
4,491,371
52-wk High
R$ 4.80
52-wk Low
R$ 2.32
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes
|64
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Francisco Gomes
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Oscar de Paula Bernardes
|70
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Antonio Valiati
|58
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Controller, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board
|
Ruben Antonio Antonio Bisi
|Strategy and Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- Brazil bus maker Marcopolo keeps factory closed after blaze
- Firefighters battle blaze at Brazil's biggest bus factory
- UPDATE 1-Firefighters battle blaze at Brazil's biggest bus factory
