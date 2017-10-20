Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO)
POT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
24.31CAD
20 Oct 2017
24.31CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.27 (+1.12%)
$0.27 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
$24.04
$24.04
Open
$24.15
$24.15
Day's High
$24.32
$24.32
Day's Low
$24.08
$24.08
Volume
661,767
661,767
Avg. Vol
1,470,412
1,470,412
52-wk High
$26.62
$26.62
52-wk Low
$20.68
$20.68
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jochen Tilk
|53
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non Independent Director
|
Wayne Brownlee
|64
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer
|
Stephen Dowdle
|66
|2010
|President - PCS Sales
|
Raef Sully
|49
|2016
|President - PCS Nitrogen & Phosphate
|
Joseph Podwika
|54
|2006
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
