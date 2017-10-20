Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO)
POU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
20.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-0.48%)
$-0.10 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
$20.83
$20.83
Open
$20.76
$20.76
Day's High
$20.99
$20.99
Day's Low
$20.54
$20.54
Volume
283,180
283,180
Avg. Vol
438,919
438,919
52-wk High
$25.57
$25.57
52-wk Low
$13.43
$13.43
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Clayton Riddell
|79
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
James Riddell
|50
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Bernard Lee
|2003
|Chief Financial Officer
|
E. Mitchell Shier
|59
|2009
|General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Manager - Land
|
Darrel Purdy
|Corporate Operating Officer
- BRIEF-Paramount Resources obtains shareholder approval for Trilogy merger
- BRIEF-ISS, Glass Lewis recommend Paramount, Trilogy shareholders vote in favor of deal
- BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42
- Investors up stakes in Apache betting share price could double: Barron's
- CORRECTED-Investors up stakes in Apache betting share price could double -Barron's