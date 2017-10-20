Edition:
United States

PPC Ltd (PPCJ.J)

PPCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

680.96ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.04 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
688.00
Open
685.00
Day's High
690.00
Day's Low
674.00
Volume
10,365,830
Avg. Vol
5,498,492
52-wk High
771.00
52-wk Low
344.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Nelson

63 2017 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Johannes Claassen

58 2017 Interim Chief Executive Officer, Managing director of PPC Cement RSA, Executive Director

Mmakeaya Tryphosa Ramano

45 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

F. Kgomotso Molefe

45 Chief Information Officer

Njombo Lekula

49 2015 Managing Director - International Operations
