PPC Ltd (PPCJ.J)
PPCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
680.96ZAc
20 Oct 2017
680.96ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-7.04 (-1.02%)
-7.04 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
688.00
688.00
Open
685.00
685.00
Day's High
690.00
690.00
Day's Low
674.00
674.00
Volume
10,365,830
10,365,830
Avg. Vol
5,498,492
5,498,492
52-wk High
771.00
771.00
52-wk Low
344.00
344.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Nelson
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Johannes Claassen
|58
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Managing director of PPC Cement RSA, Executive Director
|
Mmakeaya Tryphosa Ramano
|45
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
F. Kgomotso Molefe
|45
|Chief Information Officer
|
Njombo Lekula
|49
|2015
|Managing Director - International Operations