Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO)
PPL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
41.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
41.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.21 (-0.50%)
$-0.21 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
$41.63
$41.63
Open
$41.78
$41.78
Day's High
$41.88
$41.88
Day's Low
$41.42
$41.42
Volume
1,176,961
1,176,961
Avg. Vol
1,213,221
1,213,221
52-wk High
$44.65
$44.65
52-wk Low
$37.25
$37.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Dilger
|54
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Paul Murphy
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Pipeline and Crude Oil Facilities
|
Stuart Taylor
|2013
|Senior Vice President - NGL and Natural Gas Facilities
|
J. Scott Burrows
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
Harold Andersen
|2013
|Vice President - Legal, General Counsel
- BRIEF-Competition Bureau continues to "actively review" competition concerns
- BRIEF-Canada Competition Bureau says continuing to review Pembina Pipeline Corp's acquisition of Veresen
- BRIEF-PEMBINA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF VERESEN BUSINESS COMBINATION, INCREASE IN DIVIDEND
- Pembina ups capacity on planned western Canada oil pipeline
- BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline announces Phase V pipeline expansion update