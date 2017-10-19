Praj Industries Ltd (PRAJ.NS)
PRAJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
67.95INR
19 Oct 2017
67.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.10 (-0.15%)
Rs-0.10 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs68.05
Rs68.05
Open
Rs67.95
Rs67.95
Day's High
Rs69.95
Rs69.95
Day's Low
Rs67.30
Rs67.30
Volume
147,804
147,804
Avg. Vol
465,802
465,802
52-wk High
Rs90.35
Rs90.35
52-wk Low
Rs65.00
Rs65.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pramod Chaudhari
|64
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sachin Raole
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance & Commercial, Whole Time Director
|
Dattatraya Nimbolkar
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Parimal Chaudhari
|2006
|Non-Executive Director
|
Daljit Mirchandani
|2015
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director