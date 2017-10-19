Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PREG.NS)
PREG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
284.95INR
19 Oct 2017
284.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.85 (+1.01%)
Rs2.85 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs282.10
Rs282.10
Open
Rs283.50
Rs283.50
Day's High
Rs290.00
Rs290.00
Day's Low
Rs280.35
Rs280.35
Volume
32,055
32,055
Avg. Vol
273,743
273,743
52-wk High
Rs306.00
Rs306.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.00
Rs144.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Irfan Razack
|61
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Venkat Narayana
|37
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
V. Sarma
|61
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
J Sridhar
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rezwan Razack
|59
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director