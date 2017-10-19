Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)
PRIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
109.85INR
19 Oct 2017
109.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.09%)
Rs0.10 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs109.75
Rs109.75
Open
Rs109.40
Rs109.40
Day's High
Rs111.90
Rs111.90
Day's Low
Rs108.60
Rs108.60
Volume
39,526
39,526
Avg. Vol
190,643
190,643
52-wk High
Rs129.90
Rs129.90
52-wk Low
Rs72.90
Rs72.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shobhan Thakore
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Manish Bhatia
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Aneeta Kulkarni
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vijay Aggarwal
|46
|2010
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Vivek Agnihotri
|2015
|Executive Director - Cement, Director