Edition:
United States

Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)

PRIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

109.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs109.75
Open
Rs109.40
Day's High
Rs111.90
Day's Low
Rs108.60
Volume
39,526
Avg. Vol
190,643
52-wk High
Rs129.90
52-wk Low
Rs72.90

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shobhan Thakore

2016 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Manish Bhatia

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Aneeta Kulkarni

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Vijay Aggarwal

46 2010 Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director

Vivek Agnihotri

2015 Executive Director - Cement, Director
» More People

Prism Cement Ltd News

» More PRIS.NS News