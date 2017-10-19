Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)
PRKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
142.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.20 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs140.65
Open
Rs141.00
Day's High
Rs143.80
Day's Low
Rs141.00
Volume
813,580
Avg. Vol
2,211,379
52-wk High
Rs149.00
52-wk Low
Rs42.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Agarwal
|58
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Gupta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole - Time Director - Commercial & Taxation, Director
|
Ashwini Kumar
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vikram Agarwal
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Kanha Agarwal
|2016
|Joint Managing Director, Director