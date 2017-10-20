Edition:
Prumo Logistica SA (PRML3.SA)

PRML3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

10.97BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.09 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.06
Open
R$ 11.01
Day's High
R$ 11.06
Day's Low
R$ 10.97
Volume
10,800
Avg. Vol
277,203
52-wk High
R$ 11.50
52-wk Low
R$ 6.22

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Roberto D'Araujo Senna

59 2013 Chairman of the Board

Jose Magela Bernardes

56 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Eugenio Leite de Figueiredo

39 2014 Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Fernando Henrique Schuffner

57 2016 Director of Sales

Flavio Bernardo Luna do Valle

33 Member of the Executive Board
Prumo Logistica SA News

