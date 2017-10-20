Proximus NV (PROX.BR)
PROX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
28.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
28.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€28.48
€28.48
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
517,881
517,881
52-wk High
€32.97
€32.97
52-wk Low
€25.36
€25.36
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stefaan De Clerck
|65
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Dominique Leroy
|52
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sandrine Dufour
|51
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jan Van Acoleyen
|54
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Geert Standaert
|47
|2014
|Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Proximus acquires application development company Unbrace
- International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results
- BRIEF-Proximus: Q2'17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 464 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed
- BRIEF-Proximus wins broadcasting rights to Jupiler Pro Leage until 2020
- BRIEF-Proximus underlying group EBITDA beats Reuters poll