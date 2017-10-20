Edition:
United States

Kering SA (PRTP.PA)

PRTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

359.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.40 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€357.80
Open
€360.55
Day's High
€360.80
Day's Low
€356.50
Volume
268,209
Avg. Vol
185,603
52-wk High
€360.80
52-wk Low
€187.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Francois-Henri Pinault

55 2005 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Patricia Barbizet

62 2005 Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Jean-Marc Duplaix

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean-Philippe Bailly

48 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Beatrice Lazat

54 2016 Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee
Kering SA News

