Prudential PLC (PRU.L)
PRU.L on London Stock Exchange
1,866.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,866.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
30.50 (+1.66%)
30.50 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
1,836.00
1,836.00
Open
1,844.00
1,844.00
Day's High
1,875.00
1,875.00
Day's Low
1,844.00
1,844.00
Volume
5,282,582
5,282,582
Avg. Vol
4,792,808
4,792,808
52-wk High
1,889.50
1,889.50
52-wk Low
1,290.00
1,290.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Manduca
|65
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Wells
|56
|2015
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Mark FitzPatrick
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
John Foley
|60
|2016
|Chief Executive, Prudential UK & Europe, Executive Director
|
Anne Richards
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive, M&G, Executive Director
- Prudential seeks sale of Vietnam consumer finance unit for up to $150 million: sources
- Prudential seeks sale of Vietnam consumer finance unit for up to $150 mln - sources
- Direct Line Insurance names Prudential executive as CFO
- MOVES-Direct Line Insurance names Prudential exec as CFO
- CORRECTED-BRIEF-Direct Line brings on Prudential exec as new finance head