PSG Group Ltd (PSGJ.J)
PSGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
25,950.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
25,950.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-50.00 (-0.19%)
-50.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
26,000.00
26,000.00
Open
26,004.00
26,004.00
Day's High
26,182.00
26,182.00
Day's Low
25,909.00
25,909.00
Volume
121,715
121,715
Avg. Vol
181,305
181,305
52-wk High
27,772.00
27,772.00
52-wk Low
19,274.00
19,274.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johannes Mouton
|70
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Petrus Mouton
|38
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
W. Greeff
|46
|2008
|Financial Director, Executive Director
|
J. Holtzhausen
|45
|2010
|Executive Director
|
Per Rossouw
|Company Secretary (PSG Corporate Services (Pty) Ltd)