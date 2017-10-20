Edition:
Pason Systems Inc (PSI.TO)

PSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.49 (-2.69%)
Prev Close
$18.22
Open
$18.19
Day's High
$18.23
Day's Low
$17.70
Volume
113,151
Avg. Vol
80,981
52-wk High
$22.36
52-wk Low
$14.79

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Hill

66 2011 Executive Chairman of the Board

Marcel Kessler

50 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jon Faber

2014 Chief Financial Officer

David Elliott

2016 Vice President - Finance

Kevin Boston

2010 Vice President - Sales & Business Development
