PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO)

PSK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

31.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
$31.87
Open
$31.77
Day's High
$31.88
Day's Low
$31.52
Volume
691,333
Avg. Vol
432,186
52-wk High
$34.32
52-wk Low
$27.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Estey

64 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board

Andrew Phillips

39 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Pamela Kazeil

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

Cameron Proctor

2015 Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary

Michelle Radomski

2014 Vice President - Land
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd News

