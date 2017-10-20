PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO)
PSK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
31.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
31.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-0.31%)
$-0.10 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
$31.87
$31.87
Open
$31.77
$31.77
Day's High
$31.88
$31.88
Day's Low
$31.52
$31.52
Volume
691,333
691,333
Avg. Vol
432,186
432,186
52-wk High
$34.32
$34.32
52-wk Low
$27.10
$27.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Estey
|64
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Phillips
|39
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Pamela Kazeil
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
Cameron Proctor
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Michelle Radomski
|2014
|Vice President - Land
- BRIEF-PrairieSky announces second quarter 2017 results
- BRIEF-Prairiesky reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.32
- Land sales surge in Alberta as producers rush into new shale pocket
- Land sales surge in Alberta as producers rush into new shale pocket
- BRIEF-Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid