Edition:
United States

Persimmon PLC (PSN.L)

PSN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

16.00 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
2,833.00
Open
2,844.00
Day's High
2,851.00
Day's Low
2,831.00
Volume
1,623,056
Avg. Vol
1,636,812
52-wk High
2,852.38
52-wk Low
1,600.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nicholas Wrigley

61 2011 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Jeffrey Fairburn

50 2013 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Michael Killoran

54 1999 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

David Jenkinson

49 2016 Group Managing Director, Executive Director

Tracy Davison

2016 Company Secretary
» More People

Persimmon PLC News

» More PSN.L News