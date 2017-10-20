Edition:
United States

Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

PSON.L on London Stock Exchange

694.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.50 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
691.00
Open
693.00
Day's High
701.50
Day's Low
688.00
Volume
4,119,466
Avg. Vol
3,390,249
52-wk High
832.50
52-wk Low
552.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sidney Taurel

68 2016 Independent Chairman of the Board

John Fallon

55 2012 Chief Executive officer, Executive Director

Coram Williams

43 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Stephen Jones

2016 Company Secretary

Elizabeth Corley

61 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
