Pearson PLC (PSON.L)
PSON.L on London Stock Exchange
694.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
694.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.50 (+0.51%)
3.50 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
691.00
691.00
Open
693.00
693.00
Day's High
701.50
701.50
Day's Low
688.00
688.00
Volume
4,119,466
4,119,466
Avg. Vol
3,390,249
3,390,249
52-wk High
832.50
832.50
52-wk Low
552.00
552.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sidney Taurel
|68
|2016
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
John Fallon
|55
|2012
|Chief Executive officer, Executive Director
|
Coram Williams
|43
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Stephen Jones
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Elizabeth Corley
|61
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director