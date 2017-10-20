Porto Seguro SA (PSSA3.SA)
PSSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
38.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
38.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.01 (-0.03%)
R$ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
R$ 38.46
R$ 38.46
Open
R$ 38.65
R$ 38.65
Day's High
R$ 38.92
R$ 38.92
Day's Low
R$ 38.45
R$ 38.45
Volume
359,500
359,500
Avg. Vol
558,903
558,903
52-wk High
R$ 40.29
R$ 40.29
52-wk Low
R$ 25.32
R$ 25.32
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jayme Brasil Garfinkel
|70
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fabio Luchetti
|51
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Jose Castro de Araujo Andrade Rudge
|59
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelo Barroso Picanco
|47
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board
|
Celso Damadi
|47
|Vice President - Controller and Finance