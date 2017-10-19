PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)
PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
38.60INR
19 Oct 2017
38.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.39%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs38.75
Rs38.75
Open
Rs38.75
Rs38.75
Day's High
Rs39.05
Rs39.05
Day's Low
Rs38.35
Rs38.35
Volume
560,169
560,169
Avg. Vol
2,222,340
2,222,340
52-wk High
Rs50.75
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00
Rs33.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Deepak Amitabh
|53
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ashok Haldia
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director
|
Vishal Goyal
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Naveen Kumar
|2017
|Director - Operation, Whole Time Director
|
Pawan Singh
|50
|2017
|Whole Time Director