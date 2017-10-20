Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)
PTEC.L on London Stock Exchange
934.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
934.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.43%)
-4.00 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
938.00
938.00
Open
943.00
943.00
Day's High
943.00
943.00
Day's Low
933.00
933.00
Volume
995,676
995,676
Avg. Vol
1,404,160
1,404,160
52-wk High
1,020.00
1,020.00
52-wk Low
757.50
757.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Jackson
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mor Weizer
|40
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Smith
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Brian Moore
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Paul Hewitt
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
