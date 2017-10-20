Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)
PUBP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
57.79EUR
20 Oct 2017
57.79EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.31 (-0.53%)
€-0.31 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
€58.10
€58.10
Open
€58.27
€58.27
Day's High
€58.33
€58.33
Day's Low
€57.44
€57.44
Volume
1,178,032
1,178,032
Avg. Vol
727,338
727,338
52-wk High
€69.00
€69.00
52-wk Low
€55.33
€55.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maurice Levy
|75
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Arthur Sadoun
|45
|2017
|Chairman of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Elisabeth Badinter
|73
|2017
|Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board
|
Sophie Dulac
|59
|1999
|Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean-Michel Etienne
|65
|2010
|Group Executive Vice President Finance, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
